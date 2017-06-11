WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:49 pm
catalanglais wrote:
If this goes on we shall undoubtedly be relegated. In the past we have performed very well in hot conditions.This calamity underlines the fact that the current squad lacks the required physical fitness.The lack of skill possessed by certain players who cannot offload pass or tackle to superleague level is also worrying.Has anyone else noticed that we have not scored a single try all season from a kick through along the ground? Why do our wingers never score tries from an outpacing of the defence.We are going to be lumbered with huge salaries for the likes of Casty -well past his best-and Duport ,the slowest witted player in the whole of superleague.Right now I cannot see how the crucial home match against Leigh can be won unless Bird Broughton Horo Wiliame Bosc and Baitieri are back.Finally why was L.F. replaced by his coaching assistants? 3 weeks ago we were the better team against Huddersfield-admittedly both teams were bad.Now look at the difference.1 try conceded every 8 minutes !!!!!!!


I am not having the casty comment.

He is one of our best week in, week out, the effort he puts in is out of this world. He is our best prop in my opinion. Besides he will be on half as much as moa

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:33 pm
lewis9966 wrote:
I am not having the casty comment.

He is one of our best week in, week out, the effort he puts in is out of this world. He is our best prop in my opinion. Besides he will be on half as much as moa
Acting like you're surprised by Catalanglais' idiotic judgement of French players.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:57 pm
Just watched this having recorded it while I was away. Every bit as bad as the scoreline suggested. Are we any closer to a new coach? Something needs to happen soon as we are easily the worst team in the bottom four at the minute.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:57 pm
Brett Hodgson has a house in France does he not???? He's tweeted he's heading out there today. Would be the obvious choice.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:00 pm
jools wrote:
Brett Hodgson has a house in France does he not???? He's tweeted he's heading out there today. Would be the obvious choice.



Ive seen his name suggested.

I'd want to get an NRL assistant if it all possible

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:19 am
In my defence I shall say that I have almost certainly seen a lot more matches than anyone else on this site .I stand by my view that Casty is nowhere near as good as he was 3 years ago-how many tries has he scored this year - and that Duport has never been any good except during the play offs of 2009.I have always thought and said that there are some good French players-especially Bousquet-. However the French league is not of a high enough standard and our so called reserve team does not prepare our younger players well enough for superleague.There is some longer term hope from the U 19 team,but we shall have to see. Finally I have been utterly dissatisfied with Inu -another player who never passes-this year

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:25 am
And finally you should remember the failure of the French team to qualify for the recent 4 nations.Instead Scotland qualified . I rest my case.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:30 am
