catalanglais wrote:

If this goes on we shall undoubtedly be relegated. In the past we have performed very well in hot conditions.This calamity underlines the fact that the current squad lacks the required physical fitness.The lack of skill possessed by certain players who cannot offload pass or tackle to superleague level is also worrying.Has anyone else noticed that we have not scored a single try all season from a kick through along the ground? Why do our wingers never score tries from an outpacing of the defence.We are going to be lumbered with huge salaries for the likes of Casty -well past his best-and Duport ,the slowest witted player in the whole of superleague.Right now I cannot see how the crucial home match against Leigh can be won unless Bird Broughton Horo Wiliame Bosc and Baitieri are back.Finally why was L.F. replaced by his coaching assistants? 3 weeks ago we were the better team against Huddersfield-admittedly both teams were bad.Now look at the difference.1 try conceded every 8 minutes !!!!!!!