lewis9966



Joined: Fri Jun 05, 2015

Posts: 438



catalanglais wrote: If this goes on we shall undoubtedly be relegated. In the past we have performed very well in hot conditions.This calamity underlines the fact that the current squad lacks the required physical fitness.The lack of skill possessed by certain players who cannot offload pass or tackle to superleague level is also worrying.Has anyone else noticed that we have not scored a single try all season from a kick through along the ground? Why do our wingers never score tries from an outpacing of the defence.We are going to be lumbered with huge salaries for the likes of Casty -well past his best-and Duport ,the slowest witted player in the whole of superleague.Right now I cannot see how the crucial home match against Leigh can be won unless Bird Broughton Horo Wiliame Bosc and Baitieri are back.Finally why was L.F. replaced by his coaching assistants? 3 weeks ago we were the better team against Huddersfield-admittedly both teams were bad.Now look at the difference.1 try conceded every 8 minutes !!!!!!!



I am not having the casty comment.



He is one of our best week in, week out, the effort he puts in is out of this world. He is our best prop in my opinion. Besides he will be on half as much as moa I am not having the casty comment.He is one of our best week in, week out, the effort he puts in is out of this world. He is our best prop in my opinion. Besides he will be on half as much as moa headhunter

headhunter



Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003

Posts: 17069

Location: South Wales

lewis9966 wrote: I am not having the casty comment.



He is one of our best week in, week out, the effort he puts in is out of this world. He is our best prop in my opinion. Besides he will be on half as much as moa Acting like you're surprised by Catalanglais' idiotic judgement of French players. King Street Cat wrote: Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands. Cattagirl Stevo's Armpit

Cattagirl

Posts: 31

Just watched this having recorded it while I was away. Every bit as bad as the scoreline suggested. Are we any closer to a new coach? Something needs to happen soon as we are easily the worst team in the bottom four at the minute. jools

jools



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011

Posts: 7566

