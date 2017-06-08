WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:31 am
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30542
Location: The commentary box
Hudds were decent last week, albeit against an absolutely awful Wire side. We could have out work cut out

Re: Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:33 am
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3003
Location: Peterborough
Big match this ... no margin for error.

Re: Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:58 am
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30542
Location: The commentary box
Them:
Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Clough, Mason, Mellor, O'Brien, Ridyard, Turner.

Re: Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:01 pm
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30542
Location: The commentary box
Us:
Gigot, Inu, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Bousquet, Duport, Simon, Thornley, Da Costa, Seguier, Margalet, Perez, Romano, Djalout.

Another potential debutant

Re: Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:04 pm
catalanglais
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 346
Djalout is a 28 year old reserve 2nd line or loose forward.We are Birdless yet again ,but the rarely present Anderson is said to be fit. The issues are 1 whether Duport plays in the forwards 2 whether Bousquet plays interchange prop or second line and 3who starts at loose forward.my views are 1 No , 2 Prop and 3 Margalet .So ---Gigot- Yaha Inu Thornley Duport -Walsh Myler -Casty Aiton Moa- Perez Anderson - Margalet -Interchange Bousquet Simon Seguier Da Costa

Re: Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:50 pm
Kartboy

Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 2:32 pm
Posts: 10
Big game for both teams hoping we can turn you over as really don't want to be in that bottom 4 again. we seem to have hit a bit of form in last few weeks but anything can happen when travelling to your place.

Re: Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:40 pm
lewis9966
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 05, 2015 11:09 am
Posts: 437
jesus

Re: Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:30 am
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3003
Location: Peterborough
Pathetic

Clear that we will do the bare minimum to stay up this season and no more before yet another massive overhaul in the winter.

Re: Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:17 pm
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30542
Location: The commentary box
I think you could make a very strong argument for the best team in France right now being Toulouse.

Re: Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:37 pm
catalanglais
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 346
If this goes on we shall undoubtedly be relegated. In the past we have performed very well in hot conditions.This calamity underlines the fact that the current squad lacks the required physical fitness.The lack of skill possessed by certain players who cannot offload pass or tackle to superleague level is also worrying.Has anyone else noticed that we have not scored a single try all season from a kick through along the ground? Why do our wingers never score tries from an outpacing of the defence.We are going to be lumbered with huge salaries for the likes of Casty -well past his best-and Duport ,the slowest witted player in the whole of superleague.Right now I cannot see how the crucial home match against Leigh can be won unless Bird Broughton Horo Wiliame Bosc and Baitieri are back.Finally why was L.F. replaced by his coaching assistants? 3 weeks ago we were the better team against Huddersfield-admittedly both teams were bad.Now look at the difference.1 try conceded every 8 minutes !!!!!!!

