Djalout is a 28 year old reserve 2nd line or loose forward.We are Birdless yet again ,but the rarely present Anderson is said to be fit. The issues are 1 whether Duport plays in the forwards 2 whether Bousquet plays interchange prop or second line and 3who starts at loose forward.my views are 1 No , 2 Prop and 3 Margalet .So ---Gigot- Yaha Inu Thornley Duport -Walsh Myler -Casty Aiton Moa- Perez Anderson - Margalet -Interchange Bousquet Simon Seguier Da Costa
Big game for both teams hoping we can turn you over as really don't want to be in that bottom 4 again. we seem to have hit a bit of form in last few weeks but anything can happen when travelling to your place.
If this goes on we shall undoubtedly be relegated. In the past we have performed very well in hot conditions.This calamity underlines the fact that the current squad lacks the required physical fitness.The lack of skill possessed by certain players who cannot offload pass or tackle to superleague level is also worrying.Has anyone else noticed that we have not scored a single try all season from a kick through along the ground? Why do our wingers never score tries from an outpacing of the defence.We are going to be lumbered with huge salaries for the likes of Casty -well past his best-and Duport ,the slowest witted player in the whole of superleague.Right now I cannot see how the crucial home match against Leigh can be won unless Bird Broughton Horo Wiliame Bosc and Baitieri are back.Finally why was L.F. replaced by his coaching assistants? 3 weeks ago we were the better team against Huddersfield-admittedly both teams were bad.Now look at the difference.1 try conceded every 8 minutes !!!!!!!
