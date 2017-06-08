WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudds (h) - Michael Ille St Lawrence

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:31 am
John_D
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30540
Location: The commentary box
Hudds were decent last week, albeit against an absolutely awful Wire side. We could have out work cut out

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:33 am
Jimmythecuckoo
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3002
Location: Peterborough
Big match this ... no margin for error.

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:58 am
John_D
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30540
Location: The commentary box
Them:
Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Ferguson, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Clough, Mason, Mellor, O'Brien, Ridyard, Turner.

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:01 pm
John_D
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30540
Location: The commentary box
Us:
Gigot, Inu, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Bousquet, Duport, Simon, Thornley, Da Costa, Seguier, Margalet, Perez, Romano, Djalout.

Another potential debutant

