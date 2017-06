LBSA is really proud to be partnering with the Broncos to inaugurate the John Sullivan Trophy https://londonbroncosrl.com/news/a-match-to-remember-for-so-many-reasons/ to be played for on Sunday against Dewsbury. Sully was with the Club for 7 years, spanning Broncos and Quins RL, but sadly committed suicide in 2014. The game coincides with Super League State of Mind Round http://rugbyleague.stateofmindsport.org We will also be supporting Andy's Man Club (set up by or former player Luke Ambler) http://andysmanclub.co.uk and CALM https://www.thecalmzone.net This is in addition to our "Evening With Stevo" in the Main Bar at 6pm after the game, where we will be making a collection for CALM. The Club will also be donating a couple of items to auction, and we have a surprise Stevo related item to reveal on the night!