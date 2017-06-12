snowie wrote: why are we talking about the role of a hooker as if it still exists, its just another player within the scrum that isn't as tall as the two players either side, saying that I've seen a few taller ones squeeze in. to me its another play maker caught up in a cuddle

I think the role you are talking about snowie, hooker in a scrum, has for a long time been defunct. You might have noticed last Saturday that on occasion Fifita was the middle man in the front row of the scrum, yes, I kid you not. The way scrums are "fed" nowadays it is virtually impossible for the non-feeding team to "hook" the ball.When I think of hookers now I think of the acting dummy half, key to ball distribution and quick scoots from the ruck during sustained periods of the game. Parcell was a good example last Saturday of how to execute that role well.