Re: Who is left?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:43 pm
snowie wrote:
:lol: prove me wrong though :wink:


Paul McShane; Daryl Clarke; Michael McIllorum; Danny Houghton; James Roby.

Proved wrong.

Re: Who is left?

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 1:11 am
snowie wrote:
why are we talking about the role of a hooker as if it still exists, its just another player within the scrum that isn't as tall as the two players either side, saying that I've seen a few taller ones squeeze in. to me its another play maker caught up in a cuddle


I think the role you are talking about snowie, hooker in a scrum, has for a long time been defunct. You might have noticed last Saturday that on occasion Fifita was the middle man in the front row of the scrum, yes, I kid you not. The way scrums are "fed" nowadays it is virtually impossible for the non-feeding team to "hook" the ball.

When I think of hookers now I think of the acting dummy half, key to ball distribution and quick scoots from the ruck during sustained periods of the game. Parcell was a good example last Saturday of how to execute that role well.
