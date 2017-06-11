|
Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3163
Location: Dewsbury
|
I thought Annakins go forward against Salford was very good...he struggled in that regard last night, but who didn't in the forwards? Reckon it would have been as tough for him as anyone last night backing up...Salford was his first outing at this level since July last year...to back that effort up again so quick was a big ask...he still managed 35 tackles with no missed against a huge Leeds pack who were on the front foot much more than us....I would keep hold because his attitude and what he puts in is second to none....certainly worth a squad place for me...
Allgood is probably one I'd let go to be fair...that's nothing against him as I think he did ok last night...problem for him is he's a quota player and that spot could be used far better to strengthen elsewhere and make us stronger...
I'd keep Williams because he's shown lately he's a quality halfback and will be far more settled next season...
Two positions I'd love to see us go for is an out and out 9....Kyle Wood has done far better than I thought he would and I'm happy with him there...would be great to sign another specialist 9 though instead of sharing the role around the likes of Finn, Hadley, Ashurst, Sio etc...would also love to see us try and sign a blockbusting type of second rower just to give us another dimension....our backrowers are as good as we've had for a long time...very strong defensively and solid...just feel a player in the mould of a Ben Murdoch-Massila would add so much...
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:49 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9233
Location: wakefield
|
vastman wrote:
He probably has, but there have been other very small forwards who have been very effective.
It's not just down to his size which I agree is an issue but he's not moved on as a footballer either.
Exactly. And without some extra skill, he is too small. The big blokes will always bounce him around.
I feel for him but that's rugby life.
He'll be the best player in a team like Fev (no offence to those players) and would do a decent job in the middle 8s but we are trying to get above that now.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:58 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13055
Location: Ossett
|
PopTart wrote:
Exactly. And without some extra skill, he is too small. The big blokes will always bounce him around.
I feel for him but that's rugby life.
He'll be the best player in a team like Fev (no offence to those players) and would do a decent job in the middle 8s but we are trying to get above that now.
I'd concur - he has more bottle than Express Dairies, and his effort is always 100%. Despite all that, he's just not effective enough for where we are now.
Shame he hasn't been able to reinvent himself in a position more suited to his physical attributes - he'd be devastating as a hooker, in the mould of McShane or McIllorum, but he doesn't seem to have the nouse.
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:57 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5080
Location: Over there
|
bren2k wrote:
Shame he hasn't been able to reinvent himself in a position more suited to his physical attributes - he'd be devastating as a hooker, in the mould of McShane or McIllorum, but he doesn't seem to have the nouse.
How do we know? His instructions so far seemed to have been to run it in as hard as he can, which usually ends up with him being lifted up and planted on to his back. I love his effort and commitment, but I've never seen him in a ball distribution role, but I agree that if he had that in his game, he'd be a great hooker. Strong, fast and fit.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:23 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13055
Location: Ossett
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
How do we know? His instructions so far seemed to have been to run it in as hard as he can, which usually ends up with him being lifted up and planted on to his back. I love his effort and commitment, but I've never seen him in a ball distribution role, but I agree that if he had that in his game, he'd be a great hooker. Strong, fast and fit.
We don't - but you'd assume that Chester or a.n other coach will have recognised his limitations as a forward and tried to reinvent him?
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:24 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25900
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
How do we know? His instructions so far seemed to have been to run it in as hard as he can, which usually ends up with him being lifted up and planted on to his back. I love his effort and commitment, but I've never seen him in a ball distribution role, but I agree that if he had that in his game, he'd be a great hooker. Strong, fast and fit.
That debates been running for years. And although I'm a great believer that no one is born to a position it's probably to late now.
As someone pointed out the last time we had this discussion he's been let down by the coaching staff. I'm not sure he'd ever have made a hooker, but a ball playing highly mobile No13, that could possibly have worked.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:01 pm
|
acko
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1834
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
|
vastman wrote:
That debates been running for years. And although I'm a great believer that no one is born to a position it's probably to late now.As someone pointed out the last time we had this discussion he's been let down by the coaching staff
. I'm not sure he'd ever have made a hooker, but a ball playing highly mobile No13, that could possibly have worked.
Remember him still when he was playing in our under 17's to 19's he was the star of the show, What happen to the poor lad that he was then trained to be a wrecking ball it could have been so much different for him.
Up The Trin
|
We are TRINITY's barmy army.
SWFC the owls are coming for you
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, Barrie's Glass Eye, Big lads mate, Bornin Chesham, Brian Maiden, Bull Mania, dboy, Deeencee, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, financialtimes, JBURT82, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, King Street Cat, Lawefield44, Mable_Syrup, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, supercat, Towns88, Trojan Horse, victarmeldrew, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 316 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|