WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who is left?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Who is left?

 
Post a reply

Re: Who is left?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:45 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3163
Location: Dewsbury
I thought Annakins go forward against Salford was very good...he struggled in that regard last night, but who didn't in the forwards? Reckon it would have been as tough for him as anyone last night backing up...Salford was his first outing at this level since July last year...to back that effort up again so quick was a big ask...he still managed 35 tackles with no missed against a huge Leeds pack who were on the front foot much more than us....I would keep hold because his attitude and what he puts in is second to none....certainly worth a squad place for me...

Allgood is probably one I'd let go to be fair...that's nothing against him as I think he did ok last night...problem for him is he's a quota player and that spot could be used far better to strengthen elsewhere and make us stronger...

I'd keep Williams because he's shown lately he's a quality halfback and will be far more settled next season...

Two positions I'd love to see us go for is an out and out 9....Kyle Wood has done far better than I thought he would and I'm happy with him there...would be great to sign another specialist 9 though instead of sharing the role around the likes of Finn, Hadley, Ashurst, Sio etc...would also love to see us try and sign a blockbusting type of second rower just to give us another dimension....our backrowers are as good as we've had for a long time...very strong defensively and solid...just feel a player in the mould of a Ben Murdoch-Massila would add so much...
Image

Re: Who is left?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:49 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9232
Location: wakefield
vastman wrote:
He probably has, but there have been other very small forwards who have been very effective.

It's not just down to his size which I agree is an issue but he's not moved on as a footballer either.


Exactly. And without some extra skill, he is too small. The big blokes will always bounce him around.
I feel for him but that's rugby life.

He'll be the best player in a team like Fev (no offence to those players) and would do a decent job in the middle 8s but we are trying to get above that now.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Who is left?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:58 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13054
Location: Ossett
PopTart wrote:
Exactly. And without some extra skill, he is too small. The big blokes will always bounce him around.
I feel for him but that's rugby life.

He'll be the best player in a team like Fev (no offence to those players) and would do a decent job in the middle 8s but we are trying to get above that now.


I'd concur - he has more bottle than Express Dairies, and his effort is always 100%. Despite all that, he's just not effective enough for where we are now.

Shame he hasn't been able to reinvent himself in a position more suited to his physical attributes - he'd be devastating as a hooker, in the mould of McShane or McIllorum, but he doesn't seem to have the nouse.

Re: Who is left?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:57 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5080
Location: Over there
bren2k wrote:
Shame he hasn't been able to reinvent himself in a position more suited to his physical attributes - he'd be devastating as a hooker, in the mould of McShane or McIllorum, but he doesn't seem to have the nouse.


How do we know? His instructions so far seemed to have been to run it in as hard as he can, which usually ends up with him being lifted up and planted on to his back. I love his effort and commitment, but I've never seen him in a ball distribution role, but I agree that if he had that in his game, he'd be a great hooker. Strong, fast and fit.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Who is left?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:23 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13054
Location: Ossett
Slugger McBatt wrote:
How do we know? His instructions so far seemed to have been to run it in as hard as he can, which usually ends up with him being lifted up and planted on to his back. I love his effort and commitment, but I've never seen him in a ball distribution role, but I agree that if he had that in his game, he'd be a great hooker. Strong, fast and fit.


We don't - but you'd assume that Chester or a.n other coach will have recognised his limitations as a forward and tried to reinvent him?

Re: Who is left?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:24 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25892
Location: Poodle Power!
Slugger McBatt wrote:
How do we know? His instructions so far seemed to have been to run it in as hard as he can, which usually ends up with him being lifted up and planted on to his back. I love his effort and commitment, but I've never seen him in a ball distribution role, but I agree that if he had that in his game, he'd be a great hooker. Strong, fast and fit.


That debates been running for years. And although I'm a great believer that no one is born to a position it's probably to late now.

As someone pointed out the last time we had this discussion he's been let down by the coaching staff. I'm not sure he'd ever have made a hooker, but a ball playing highly mobile No13, that could possibly have worked. :(
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, acko, altofts wildcat, Brian Maiden, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, got there, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, King Street Cat, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PHe, Prince Buster, RWB, vastman, wakeyrule, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 222 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,3651,95776,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM