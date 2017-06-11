WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who is left?

Wakefield Trinity Who is left?

 
Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:45 pm
upthecats User avatar
Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3162
Location: Dewsbury
I thought Annakins go forward against Salford was very good...he struggled in that regard last night, but who didn't in the forwards? Reckon it would have been as tough for him as anyone last night backing up...Salford was his first outing at this level since July last year...to back that effort up again so quick was a big ask...he still managed 35 tackles with no missed against a huge Leeds pack who were on the front foot much more than us....I would keep hold because his attitude and what he puts in is second to none....certainly worth a squad place for me...

Allgood is probably one I'd let go to be fair...that's nothing against him as I think he did ok last night...problem for him is he's a quota player and that spot could be used far better to strengthen elsewhere and make us stronger...

I'd keep Williams because he's shown lately he's a quality halfback and will be far more settled next season...

Two positions I'd love to see us go for is an out and out 9....Kyle Wood has done far better than I thought he would and I'm happy with him there...would be great to sign another specialist 9 though instead of sharing the role around the likes of Finn, Hadley, Ashurst, Sio etc...would also love to see us try and sign a blockbusting type of second rower just to give us another dimension....our backrowers are as good as we've had for a long time...very strong defensively and solid...just feel a player in the mould of a Ben Murdoch-Massila would add so much...
