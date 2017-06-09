WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who is left?

Re: Who is left?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:37 pm
upthecats User avatar
Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3159
Location: Dewsbury
He is but is being rested...
Image

Re: Who is left?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:38 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Posts: 468
Trinity1315 wrote:
Thought Huby was in the squad?


Chester has said he's having a well deserved rest and he'll be ready for Thursday.

Re: Who is left?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:37 pm
Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2820
Huby will be a big miss against a Leeds pack. Looking at Salford tonight I'd rather see Huby rested next Thursday. If he needs a rest he needs a rest and I trust in Chester. Mitch does have big boots to fill though.

Vastman - that is exactly as I see it. Added in the emergence of Hadley who's turned out to be a consistently good player from game one for us.

I still hope we secure Crowther for a few years at least. Yes we have the emergence of Batchelor who looks class but I see something in crowther. In the coming years I've no doubt he could be a regular solid/good forward for us.

A lot of young lads are let go too soon due to no A team games but I think there's great value in bringing through young players with potential. Batchelor has it in spades but there's some there in crowther too. Hopefully he will sign up and keep working towards breaking into the team.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: Who is left?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:55 am
GET EM ON SIDE REF User avatar
Joined: Sun Sep 11, 2005 9:37 am
Posts: 4382
Location: Barnsley
I have watch Trinity since 75 and not since 79/80 have I being more excited about the prospect of silverware in the next few seasons
I hope we get Hirst & Crowther signed up Allgood has a real chance to step up and earn a contract the jury is out on him
Williams played very well in the NRL and given time he will come good a lot depends on him now this season

For my money we are 2 short of really challenging for honours and with no disrespect to Finn who is a valuable squad member in my view a quality scrum half and a hooker Shaun Lunt although 30 would be on my wish list if HKR do not get up

Re: Who is left?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:44 am
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2586
Location: Back of the North stand
Unfortunately I'd let Annakin go. I honestly don't know what position is his best. He's just s but too small. And now has a top knot hair do which was the final straw for me :?

Re: Who is left?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:55 am
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1440
Yes, I feel that we need to get Crowther signed up.

Thought Allgood went ok last night.

I too think the same regarding 1-2 players away from seeious chance of silverware.

Lunt is a fine player, but would consider Clark, if the fallout I heard over at Warrington is true.

Dont recall at any point last night did one of our last tackle kicks turned Handley or either winger around. Most of those kicks were unfortunately by Finn. Would maybe look at the halves too.

We were debating the other day as who to offload for an NRL player, and said Sio was good when he came but as we improve, we need to improve the quality. That can be said in any position.

Maybe prize money could be used to improve on that bit of quality, bit I know we have a budget and that there is a cap.

Overall though, very happy where we are, as to where we were two years ago

Re: Who is left?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:13 am
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1440
I too would consider letting Annakin go.

For me he just hasnt kicked on since making his debut around 6 years ago, like I had hoped.

There could be another motive of course, another reason.

He doesnt let us down when he plays, and also on the salary cap, if a player had played for a club over a long period of time, you got an accredition from the RFL toward your salary cap. Cant remember how many years they had to play for you or what you got back from the RFL, but effectively could be getting him on the cap at a minimal fee

Re: Who is left?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:13 am
PopTart User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9231
Location: wakefield
Yep. Like him but Annakin will always be a fringe player.
If his contract reflects that then so be it but with young players like Batch and Crowther coming through he is dropping further back every year.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Who is left?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:35 am
JINJER User avatar
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6275
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
PopTart wrote:
Yep. Like him but Annakin will always be a fringe player.
If his contract reflects that then so be it but with young players like Batch and Crowther coming through he is dropping further back every year.

He has the heart of a lion but is far too small, he looks more like a chunky hooker.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
