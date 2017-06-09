Huby will be a big miss against a Leeds pack. Looking at Salford tonight I'd rather see Huby rested next Thursday. If he needs a rest he needs a rest and I trust in Chester. Mitch does have big boots to fill though.



Vastman - that is exactly as I see it. Added in the emergence of Hadley who's turned out to be a consistently good player from game one for us.



I still hope we secure Crowther for a few years at least. Yes we have the emergence of Batchelor who looks class but I see something in crowther. In the coming years I've no doubt he could be a regular solid/good forward for us.



A lot of young lads are let go too soon due to no A team games but I think there's great value in bringing through young players with potential. Batchelor has it in spades but there's some there in crowther too. Hopefully he will sign up and keep working towards breaking into the team.