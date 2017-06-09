Trojan Horse wrote: Just checked and it's end of 2017. So crowther is OOC.

You've got to feel for young Crowther and I'm not just saying that because his dad posts on here.He played a fair few games last year and was progressing nicely and would have expected to get a fair few chances this year - which may have become a breakthrough year.I mean the lads done it all text book - then out of nowhere comes a wonder kid in Batchelor, who is a bit like Ellis was - freakishly advanced for his age. I shouldn't imagine he saw that coming.Of course that doesn't mean Crowther's Trinity career is over, far from it I suspect. But it goes to show how fickle this game can be and how limited opportunities can become. Jowitts having the same problem as has Anakin but I really thought Crowther would start break through this year.To me this shows the utter stupidity of scrapping 'A' team RL or at least not raising the under 19's comp to an under 21's and replacing the under 19's with a schoolboy comp. That's how i see it anyway.Unless others see it differently or I'm missing something Dual Reg doesn't appear to be the answer.