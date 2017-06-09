WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who is left?

Re: Who is left?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:10 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1354
PopTart wrote:
The players not signed up for next year are
Gibson
Williams
Hirst
Allgood


Plus Anthony Walker & Chris Annakin. Pretty sure Crowthers contract is up at the end of this year not next.

Re: Who is left?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:10 pm
altofts wildcat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3459
jakeyg95 wrote:
I think Williams has been excellent the last few games and is starting to show why we signed him so I'd definitely keep him if he wants to stay.

I agree with this, the home game against Huddersfield seems to have been a bit of a turning point for hi, lets hope he keeps it up.

Re: Who is left?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:24 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2819
I thought crowther was till end of 2017? Sure I read this in a press release.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: Who is left?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:25 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2819
Just checked and it's end of 2017. So crowther is OOC.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Re: Who is left?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:41 pm
musson Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 491
jakeyg95 wrote:
I'd keep Gibson, Hirst and Williams and use Allgood's quota space on that hooker we're apparently interested in (or another hooker if he's not bothered).


That's how I feel on allgood with him being an Aussie

We have a great set of props already
Fafita
England
Huby
Adam Walker

And also
Hirst
Anthony walker
Anikin
Plus our academy lads and arona can cover too

Re: Who is left?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:21 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9227
Location: wakefield
Oh yes. I forgot the Walkers and Annakin
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Who is left?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:25 pm
MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 405
musson wrote:
That's how I feel on allgood with him being an Aussie

We have a great set of props already
Fafita
England
Huby
Adam Walker

And also
Hirst
Anthony walker
Anikin
Plus our academy lads and arona can cover too


*Fifita
*Annakin

Re: Who is left?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:31 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25869
Location: Poodle Power!
Trojan Horse wrote:
Just checked and it's end of 2017. So crowther is OOC.


You've got to feel for young Crowther and I'm not just saying that because his dad posts on here.

He played a fair few games last year and was progressing nicely and would have expected to get a fair few chances this year - which may have become a breakthrough year.

I mean the lads done it all text book - then out of nowhere comes a wonder kid in Batchelor, who is a bit like Ellis was - freakishly advanced for his age. I shouldn't imagine he saw that coming.

Of course that doesn't mean Crowther's Trinity career is over, far from it I suspect. But it goes to show how fickle this game can be and how limited opportunities can become. Jowitts having the same problem as has Anakin but I really thought Crowther would start break through this year.

To me this shows the utter stupidity of scrapping 'A' team RL or at least not raising the under 19's comp to an under 21's and replacing the under 19's with a schoolboy comp. That's how i see it anyway.

Unless others see it differently or I'm missing something Dual Reg doesn't appear to be the answer.
SUPPORT SWAG...
