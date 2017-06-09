jakeyg95 wrote:
I'd keep Gibson, Hirst and Williams and use Allgood's quota space on that hooker we're apparently interested in (or another hooker if he's not bothered).
That's how I feel on allgood with him being an Aussie
We have a great set of props already
Fafita
England
Huby
Adam Walker
And also
Hirst
Anthony walker
Anikin
Plus our academy lads and arona can cover too
