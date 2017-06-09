WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who is left?

Who is left?

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:10 pm
PopTart wrote:
The players not signed up for next year are
Gibson
Williams
Hirst
Allgood


Plus Anthony Walker & Chris Annakin. Pretty sure Crowthers contract is up at the end of this year not next.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:10 pm
jakeyg95 wrote:
I think Williams has been excellent the last few games and is starting to show why we signed him so I'd definitely keep him if he wants to stay.

I agree with this, the home game against Huddersfield seems to have been a bit of a turning point for hi, lets hope he keeps it up.
