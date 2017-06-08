WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who is left?

Re: Who is left?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:45 pm
Trojan Horse
Sandal Cat wrote:
You are right, he has.



Doesn't like ok like he's taken it yet. Would be looking to get that over the line. Be good to keep majority of this pack together.
Top six 2005 - Trinity.

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:58 pm
wildshot
Trojan Horse wrote:
Doesn't like ok like he's taken it yet. Would be looking to get that over the line. Be good to keep majority of this pack together.


I dare say (on body language alone) it looks like he'd want to stay. In recent games you can see he is first to applaud the crowd and he seems to play with a smile on his face. He really seems to enjoy his time with us and being part of the group.

Of course money talks, however with other factors such as fit and the people you work with I think Hirst is really enjoying time with the club that gave him a crack at Super League.
Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:22 am
100% hirst, I've being so impressed with him

I don't see the need for allgood, he's being ok but we have better British cover for prop
Plus frees up an Aussie birth which we will be needed for rotating wood at hooker ( if we go down the Aussie route)

Speaking of wood, he has well impressed me,
Any one know how long his contract is?

The williams situation I'm still not sure on, I know the guy has talent from watching him in aus last year, he has a big opportunity to cement a first team place over the next rounds while miller is out

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:44 am
musson wrote:
100% hirst, I've being so impressed with him

I don't see the need for allgood, he's being ok but we have better British cover for prop
Plus frees up an Aussie birth which we will be needed for rotating wood at hooker ( if we go down the Aussie route)

Speaking of wood, he has well impressed me,
Any one know how long his contract is?

The williams situation I'm still not sure on, I know the guy has talent from watching him in aus last year, he has a big opportunity to cement a first team place over the next rounds while miller is out


I would be more inclined to give Max Jowitt a long term deal over Sam Williams...In my opinion Max will develop into a more than adequate HB.
Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:15 am
kingsway cat wrote:
I would be more inclined to give Max Jowitt a long term deal over Sam Williams...In my opinion Max will develop into a more than adequate HB.


I think a lot of folk are thinking this. Max is one of our own & should be prioritised & even now would add something to an already blossoming team, wherever he ends up playing.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:54 am
Lockers700 wrote:
I think a lot of folk are thinking this. Max is one of our own & should be prioritised & even now would add something to an already blossoming team, wherever he ends up playing.


I would certainly be more thrilled at Max signing long term than Sam Williams for another year or two.

I am not saying Williams is a poor player, he has more talent than most would dream for but I have been excited by the performances of Jowitt. I am really pleased to see that his link play and long passing game is obviously at a standard that suggests he may well be a 5/8th in the future.

My favourite 6 was Tony Martin- people raise their eyebrows at this, but his passing game was strong, his rugby brain was complete- two qualities Max certainly has.
Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:41 am
PopTart
The players not signed up for next year are
Gibson
Williams
Hirst
Allgood

Most others are signed till 2018
MJ
Grix
MCB
Tupou
Finn
Sio
Wood
Kirmond
Ashurst
Arona
Crowther



With 2019
Arundel
Lyne
Miller
Fifita
Huby
England

2020
BJB
TJ

2021
Bachelor
Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:44 am
PopTart wrote:
The players not signed up for next year are
Gibson
Williams
Hirst
Allgood

Most others are signed till 2018

With 2019
Arundel
Lyne
Miller
Fifita
Huby
England

2020
BJB
TJ

2021
Bachelor


I'd keep Gibson, Hirst and Williams and use Allgood's quota space on that hooker we're apparently interested in (or another hooker if he's not bothered).
