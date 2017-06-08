Lockers700 wrote: I think a lot of folk are thinking this. Max is one of our own & should be prioritised & even now would add something to an already blossoming team, wherever he ends up playing.

I would certainly be more thrilled at Max signing long term than Sam Williams for another year or two.I am not saying Williams is a poor player, he has more talent than most would dream for but I have been excited by the performances of Jowitt. I am really pleased to see that his link play and long passing game is obviously at a standard that suggests he may well be a 5/8th in the future.My favourite 6 was Tony Martin- people raise their eyebrows at this, but his passing game was strong, his rugby brain was complete- two qualities Max certainly has.