100% hirst, I've being so impressed with him
I don't see the need for allgood, he's being ok but we have better British cover for prop
Plus frees up an Aussie birth which we will be needed for rotating wood at hooker ( if we go down the Aussie route)
Speaking of wood, he has well impressed me,
Any one know how long his contract is?
The williams situation I'm still not sure on, I know the guy has talent from watching him in aus last year, he has a big opportunity to cement a first team place over the next rounds while miller is out