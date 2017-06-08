Trojan Horse wrote: Doesn't like ok like he's taken it yet. Would be looking to get that over the line. Be good to keep majority of this pack together.

I dare say (on body language alone) it looks like he'd want to stay. In recent games you can see he is first to applaud the crowd and he seems to play with a smile on his face. He really seems to enjoy his time with us and being part of the group.Of course money talks, however with other factors such as fit and the people you work with I think Hirst is really enjoying time with the club that gave him a crack at Super League.