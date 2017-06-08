Sandal Cat wrote:
You are right, he has.
Doesn't like ok like he's taken it yet. Would be looking to get that over the line. Be good to keep majority of this pack together.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, altofts wildcat, beamer, bellycouldtackle, bren2k, comeontrinity, Deeencee, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, financialtimes, Google Adsense [Bot], JINJER, Lawefield44, PHe, reedy, RoyBoy29, RWB, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, Tricky2309, vastman, Wakefield No 1, Wildcat_1, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 253 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|