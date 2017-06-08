WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who is left?

Who is left?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:47 am
Who does everyone think we still need to tie up for next year. Personally I cannot make my mind down up about Williams and Allgood. Williams shows some nice touches but is not consistent and I don't think we have seen enough of Allgood. Not sure who else is still not signed up for next season
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!

Re: Who is left?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:57 am
Keegan Hirst.

Re: Who is left?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:00 am
Would agree with Hirst.

With Millers injury, Williams has to step up.

I think this could be a crucial few weeks for Williams and his long term future.

Re: Who is left?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:22 am
I'm sure I read it on here Keegan Hirst has an option for next season.

Re: Who is left?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:45 am
Hirst definitely.

Re: Who is left?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:51 am
How great is it that were only just past the half way point of the season and we've only got a few players left off contract!!!
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: Who is left?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:54 am
Hirst definitely, a future captain there.
Williams has been a bit underrated and he can certainly spot a gap and find a pass in the opposition 20.
Allgood, I'm less sure about and tbf, we've managed without him all season but, the guy might play a storm when he gets back to fitness.
This season, EVERY player has played their part and we have been a "proper" team, with the end result being "greater than the sum of the parts".
It's all about continuity and if we can bring on Jowitt, Johnstone, Crowther and Batch, plus a couple of the other youngsters, things look really positive.

Who is online

