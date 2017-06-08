Hirst definitely, a future captain there.

Williams has been a bit underrated and he can certainly spot a gap and find a pass in the opposition 20.

Allgood, I'm less sure about and tbf, we've managed without him all season but, the guy might play a storm when he gets back to fitness.

This season, EVERY player has played their part and we have been a "proper" team, with the end result being "greater than the sum of the parts".

It's all about continuity and if we can bring on Jowitt, Johnstone, Crowther and Batch, plus a couple of the other youngsters, things look really positive.