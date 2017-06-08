Who does everyone think we still need to tie up for next year. Personally I cannot make my mind down up about Williams and Allgood. Williams shows some nice touches but is not consistent and I don't think we have seen enough of Allgood. Not sure who else is still not signed up for next season
