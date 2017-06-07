WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Belly's love child

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:57 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25857
Location: Poodle Power!
I thought Anakin had his best ever game, really stepped up and led from the front.

If he is to have a future in SL the way he played on Sunday is the way forward imho. His days of running from deep are long gone in fact they were never really here at SL level.

However that in your face mongrel style so typical of past Trinity greats really suits him and it’s something we’ve missed since age caught up a bit on Kirmond.

Perpetual motion players have been legendary in the past, Idle, Bell and Ray Price himself - go for it I say.

Also great new hair style :BOW:
Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:52 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1638
Location: wakefield
His hair is beautiful, as expected he was great against Salford, give the boy his head Vasty. I think that his best game was when he single handedly beat Bradford in the million pound game when he was truly magnificent

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:07 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25857
Location: Poodle Power!
His hair is beautiful, as expected he was great against Salford, give the boy his head Vasty. I think that his best game was when he single handedly beat Bradford in the million pound game when he was truly magnificent


Yeah right :LIAR: :D
Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:59 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8072
His hair is beautiful, as expected he was great against Salford, give the boy his head Vasty. I think that his best game was when he single handedly beat Bradford in the million pound game when he was truly magnificent


His best game was in the academy final against Wigan all those years ago.
He was unplayable that day.

