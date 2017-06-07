I thought Anakin had his best ever game, really stepped up and led from the front.If he is to have a future in SL the way he played on Sunday is the way forward imho. His days of running from deep are long gone in fact they were never really here at SL level.However that in your face mongrel style so typical of past Trinity greats really suits him and it’s something we’ve missed since age caught up a bit on Kirmond.Perpetual motion players have been legendary in the past, Idle, Bell and Ray Price himself - go for it I say.Also great new hair style