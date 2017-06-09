WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A stab in the dark...

Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:22 am
Johnkendal
Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 434
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
Wires71 wrote:
We were discussing relative financial positions between Warrington 2017 and Warrington 2002 not comparisons against peers.A team operating at full cap should not be 3rd from bottom of the league.


I have stayed out of this debate, I have my own thoughts and and keeping it that way, But Wires 71 for me you have hit the proverbial nail directly and squarely on the head! I have watched my club for lots and lots of years, the current structures at the club are nothing like we have ever seen in its entire history and performance should be freflected by this.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:44 am
CW8
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 747
Good luck to will on his debut, I have a feeling he will be a busy boy. Baptism of fire springs to mind.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:58 am
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2967
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
We were discussing relative financial positions between Warrington 2017 and Warrington 2002 not comparisons against peers.A team operating at full cap should not be 3rd from bottom of the league.


I'm sorry that I missed the point of what you were discussing

Although you'd like to have it your own way and so would Man City your financial position over a 15 year span has also to be considered against the finances of others. Sure you can spend more on transfers but if salaries are capped then over a period of time shouldn't the relative have nots have a greater chance of achieving success?

In case you miss my point I said "tempered" and to answer your proposition at Full Cap I'm not happy where we are

Re: A stab in the dark...

Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:14 am
moving on...
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1277
Wires71 wrote:
A team operating at full cap should not be 3rd from bottom of the league.


Salford we're running at full cap and over (Ooooooo controversial), yet they were still in the bottom 4 much to the good Dr's dismay.

Why? because even though he had expensive players the recruitment was poor and they had the wrong type of players. They now have a team of more average players but they're winning because although individually average, collectively as a team they aren't

Warrington now have plenty of expensive and big names in the team but do they play as a team? No. They play as individuals and that's why they're 3rd from bottom. Poor recruitment and individuality.

Again putting the blame at Smiths feet. His job as a manager is to target and recruit the right players and have them playing as a team.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: A stab in the dark...

Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:58 am
lefty goldblatt
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5539
Location: South Stand.....bored
morrisseyisawire wrote:

For instance, showing re-runs of assorted Hammer Horror films circa 1970, preferably starring the delicious Ingrid Pitt, would certainly enhance my match day experience.

Countess Dracula would be a good start. They can borrow my copy if they want.
More of a Valerie Leon man, myself, miaw
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:02 am
lefty goldblatt
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5539
Location: South Stand.....bored
wire-flyer wrote:
Wonder where the screen inside the stadium will be mounted


I can suggest a couple of places where the screen can be "shoved"
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
