Wires71 wrote: A team operating at full cap should not be 3rd from bottom of the league.

Salford we're running at full cap and over (Ooooooo controversial), yet they were still in the bottom 4 much to the good Dr's dismay.Why? because even though he had expensive players the recruitment was poor and they had the wrong type of players. They now have a team of more average players but they're winning because although individually average, collectively as a team they aren'tWarrington now have plenty of expensive and big names in the team but do they play as a team? No. They play as individuals and that's why they're 3rd from bottom. Poor recruitment and individuality.Again putting the blame at Smiths feet. His job as a manager is to target and recruit the right players and have them playing as a team.