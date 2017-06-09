Wires71 wrote: We were discussing relative financial positions between Warrington 2017 and Warrington 2002 not comparisons against peers.A team operating at full cap should not be 3rd from bottom of the league.

I have stayed out of this debate, I have my own thoughts and and keeping it that way, But Wires 71 for me you have hit the proverbial nail directly and squarely on the head! I have watched my club for lots and lots of years, the current structures at the club are nothing like we have ever seen in its entire history and performance should be freflected by this.