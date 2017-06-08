Irrespective of whether we're rich or poor, talented or not - the fact of the matter is we are in danger of relegation and we aren't going to improve without a 'hard reset' by installing a new coaching team and a new culture and starting with a clean slate.



Whether the board will recognise this before it's too late is another matter. Previously I'd thought we could wait until the end of the season to make sure we got the right man for the job. Now I'm just hoping we'll take anyone who can inspire us to enough victories to keep us up. Then maybe we can plan longer term after we see how the new coach copes.