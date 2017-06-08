WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A stab in the dark...

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves A stab in the dark...

 
Post a reply

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:05 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8669
Tiz Lad wrote:
But back then we didn't have a pot to wee in and we were struggling financially etc.

Now we have one of the most expensively assembled squads in the league, under performing players, poorly coached.

So yes the younger supporters haven't known the likes of being the only teams to lose to Hunslet at Elland Road, and to a Chris O'Sullivan inspired Swinton behind a supermarket stood on a mud hill.

But they've a right to expect a squad that's as expensively assembled as this current one to be better than this


Exactly. People fail to grasp that for years and years we did not have the full salary cap to work with and finances were an issue. Comparisons between the two is like comparing Man City's expectations now and those 15 years ago.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:40 am
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 203
Location: Dubai
Irrespective of whether we're rich or poor, talented or not - the fact of the matter is we are in danger of relegation and we aren't going to improve without a 'hard reset' by installing a new coaching team and a new culture and starting with a clean slate.

Whether the board will recognise this before it's too late is another matter. Previously I'd thought we could wait until the end of the season to make sure we got the right man for the job. Now I'm just hoping we'll take anyone who can inspire us to enough victories to keep us up. Then maybe we can plan longer term after we see how the new coach copes.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:47 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 695
in the SL has to be the very last chance saloon, losing here and beating Wigan in the cup is no option for keeping the current regime in place any longer. There is a clear path of resting players for the weekend with Wigan in mind, which wont make any difference to either result. Those rumour circulating on another thread are interesting too. I wont add to them here or on the other thread, ask the right people and the truth is quite mind boggling.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, Emley Cat, Gazwire, goodways sore chops, leslie boyd, mailman, MrFlibble, Old Man John, Oxford Exile, ratticusfinch, Rugby, Sandwich Wire, Snaggletooth, Uncle Rico, WF Rhino and 266 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,8721,52976,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM