Tiz Lad wrote:

But back then we didn't have a pot to wee in and we were struggling financially etc.



Now we have one of the most expensively assembled squads in the league, under performing players, poorly coached.



So yes the younger supporters haven't known the likes of being the only teams to lose to Hunslet at Elland Road, and to a Chris O'Sullivan inspired Swinton behind a supermarket stood on a mud hill.



But they've a right to expect a squad that's as expensively assembled as this current one to be better than this