I was there though to my recalection it was daytime, the scoreboard seemed to be in perfect time with the clock. By the end everyone was singing we're sheeeit and we know we are. I also remember by the end everyone was laughing in disbelief at what we witnessed. That's why when things are as bad as they seem now, I can't help thinking when the younger supporters are kicking off saying it's the end of the world, believe me you ain't seen nothing YET.
But back then we didn't have a pot to wee in and we were struggling financially etc.
Now we have one of the most expensively assembled squads in the league, under performing players, poorly coached.
So yes the younger supporters haven't known the likes of being the only teams to lose to Hunslet at Elland Road, and to a Chris O'Sullivan inspired Swinton behind a supermarket stood on a mud hill.
But they've a right to expect a squad that's as expensively assembled as this current one to be better than this