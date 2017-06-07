WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A stab in the dark...

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:39 pm
wire-flyer

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 14
Wonder where the screen inside the stadium will be mounted

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:42 pm
Jack Pepsi
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 3:57 pm
Posts: 392
Location: In The East Stand With Me Lad
easyWire wrote:
Record loss on the cards? Whilst we are on the subject of chants on the other thread, was anyone there at Knowsley road on that infamous night of the 'drop a goal' chant when losing 80-0? I'm shivering at the thought of that night... was it January 94? It ended Brian Johnsons tenure.

Smith already has the excuses ready with a few players out...


I was there though to my recalection it was daytime, the scoreboard seemed to be in perfect time with the clock. By the end everyone was singing we're sheeeit and we know we are. I also remember by the end everyone was laughing in disbelief at what we witnessed. That's why when things are as bad as they seem now, I can't help thinking when the younger supporters are kicking off saying it's the end of the world, believe me you ain't seen nothing YET.

Jack.
The Wire - It's Time To Believe

When things go wrong, as they sometimes will.
When the road you're trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don't you quit.

Life is queer with the twists and turns,
AS everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won had he stuck it out:
Don't give up through the pace seems slow.
You may succeed with another blow.

Success is failure turned inside out,
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,
It's when things seem worse,
that you must not quit.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:11 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3270
Widnes waltzed into Wheldon road a few weeks ago with about 14 players missing rock bottom and a 32 point start on the coupon. They were 22-10 ahead with 20 minutes to go. They didn't win the game but I dare say that "moral victory" gave them a platform and confidence to win their next game.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:17 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8036
morleys_deckchair wrote:
no you wont.

I will. I'll be betting that it is a tie at half time. We've shown enough early on, that if we can finish that effort, there is enough in us to win this game.
Yet I don't think we win, but I think we have up to 3 trys in us in the first 30 mins...so that's my bet.
once a wire always a wire

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:38 am
easyWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 201
Location: Dubai
3 tries in the first 30 maybe... but then probably 2 tries in the next 240 minutes.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:41 am
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 160
wire-flyer wrote:
Wonder where the screen inside the stadium will be mounted

Currently where the sky sports screen is situated. Unsure if it'll sit above/below sky screen or be covered. It would be sky games where the impact would be most prominent you'd expect.

It's a similar shape/size to the one outside/ was active as of last week, showing advert for Amazon hiring in the town.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:44 am
wire-flyer

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 14
easyWire wrote:
3 tries in the first 30 maybe... but then probably 2 tries in the next 240 minutes.


Come on now, we've scored 3 in the last 240 minutes, you're making us sound rubbish :wink:

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:47 am
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 367
Jack Pepsi wrote:
I was there though to my recalection it was daytime, the scoreboard seemed to be in perfect time with the clock. By the end everyone was singing we're sheeeit and we know we are. I also remember by the end everyone was laughing in disbelief at what we witnessed. That's why when things are as bad as they seem now, I can't help thinking when the younger supporters are kicking off saying it's the end of the world, believe me you ain't seen nothing YET.

Jack.


But back then we didn't have a pot to wee in and we were struggling financially etc.

Now we have one of the most expensively assembled squads in the league, under performing players, poorly coached.

So yes the younger supporters haven't known the likes of being the only teams to lose to Hunslet at Elland Road, and to a Chris O'Sullivan inspired Swinton behind a supermarket stood on a mud hill.

But they've a right to expect a squad that's as expensively assembled as this current one to be better than this
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM