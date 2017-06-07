|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
karetaker wrote:
Just Just looked its -16 on skybet.
-14 now 10/11 on Bet365
Given the reported injuries I'm waiting for the alternative handicaps to show up on Bet365 and will be checking out what odds - 30 and above are
Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:06 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
I'll be backing Wire again.
: (
Bookies must love you.
Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:15 pm
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
easyWire wrote:
Record loss on the cards? Whilst we are on the subject of chants on the other thread, was anyone there at Knowsley road on that infamous night of the 'drop a goal' chant when losing 80-0? I'm shivering at the thought of that night... was it January 94? It ended Brian Johnsons tenure.
Smith already has the excuses ready with a few players out...
I was there at Knowsley road,quite a surreal atmosphere by the end
Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:22 pm
easyWire wrote:
Record loss on the cards? Whilst we are on the subject of chants on the other thread, was anyone there at Knowsley road on that infamous night of the 'drop a goal' chant when losing 80-0? I'm shivering at the thought of that night... was it January 94? It ended Brian Johnsons tenure.
Smith already has the excuses ready with a few players out...
January 95,regal trophy match iirc, I was a young lad, for done unknown reason, I asked me dad to take us the following week, it wouldn't be that bad surely...
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:01 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
January 95,regal trophy match iirc, I was a young lad, for done unknown reason, I asked me dad to take us the following week, it wouldn't be that bad surely...
That's it, the Regal Trophy but just realised it was 1996 the year that Saints got to the final and pushed Wigan all the way. It was the start of their new era led initially by Eric Hughes before McRae took over and led them to the inaugural SL title. It was also the start of our 13 year run of being generally crap, below mid-table and financially fragile.
Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:02 pm
Sorry. I meant to write jan 96
Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:17 pm
Luckily, & as ever with the fans in mind, the club are installing 2 mega advertising tv screens ,one inside & one outside the ground, which they hope will boost our match day experience. I least we can all choose a new car while the team is getting blitzed.
Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:19 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
I'll be backing Wire again.
: (
no you wont.
Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:29 pm
ninearches wrote:
Luckily, & as ever with the fans in mind, the club are installing 2 mega advertising tv screens ,one inside & one outside the ground, which they hope will boost our match day experience. I least we can all choose a new car while the team is getting blitzed.
I saw the outer advertising screen being tested, a few days back.
I was hoping the first advert was for a new coach/assistant/winger/centre
Probably still hoping for the same, come 5pm Sunday
Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:23 pm
I think that's a tremedous idea by the club with unlimited potential.
For instance, showing re-runs of assorted Hammer Horror films circa 1970, preferably starring the delicious Ingrid Pitt, would certainly enhance my match day experience.
Countess Dracula would be a good start. They can borrow my copy if they want.
Would make a change from watching the horror unfolding on the pitch anyway.
