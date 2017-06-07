WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A stab in the dark...

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves A stab in the dark...

 
Post a reply

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:05 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 366
karetaker wrote:
Just Just looked its -16 on skybet.


-14 now 10/11 on Bet365

Given the reported injuries I'm waiting for the alternative handicaps to show up on Bet365 and will be checking out what odds - 30 and above are

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:06 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1387
Location: Warrington
rubber duckie wrote:
I'll be backing Wire again.
: (
Bookies must love you.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:15 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 366
easyWire wrote:
Record loss on the cards? Whilst we are on the subject of chants on the other thread, was anyone there at Knowsley road on that infamous night of the 'drop a goal' chant when losing 80-0? I'm shivering at the thought of that night... was it January 94? It ended Brian Johnsons tenure.

Smith already has the excuses ready with a few players out...


I was there at Knowsley road,quite a surreal atmosphere by the end

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 5:22 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35295
Location: "The cuss i will?"
easyWire wrote:
Record loss on the cards? Whilst we are on the subject of chants on the other thread, was anyone there at Knowsley road on that infamous night of the 'drop a goal' chant when losing 80-0? I'm shivering at the thought of that night... was it January 94? It ended Brian Johnsons tenure.

Smith already has the excuses ready with a few players out...



January 95,regal trophy match iirc, I was a young lad, for done unknown reason, I asked me dad to take us the following week, it wouldn't be that bad surely...
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:01 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 200
Location: Dubai
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
January 95,regal trophy match iirc, I was a young lad, for done unknown reason, I asked me dad to take us the following week, it wouldn't be that bad surely...


That's it, the Regal Trophy but just realised it was 1996 the year that Saints got to the final and pushed Wigan all the way. It was the start of their new era led initially by Eric Hughes before McRae took over and led them to the inaugural SL title. It was also the start of our 13 year run of being generally crap, below mid-table and financially fragile.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:02 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35295
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Sorry. I meant to write jan 96
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:17 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3086
Location: newton-le-willows
Luckily, & as ever with the fans in mind, the club are installing 2 mega advertising tv screens ,one inside & one outside the ground, which they hope will boost our match day experience. I least we can all choose a new car while the team is getting blitzed.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:19 pm
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8745
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
rubber duckie wrote:
I'll be backing Wire again.
: (

no you wont.
Massive pessimist
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, CW8, Deus Dat Incrementum, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, fast_pug, jj86, karetaker, kev123, leyther forever, ratticusfinch, sarge1, shinymcshine, silver2, Smiffy27, Wigg'n, Wire Weaver, wolfie wales, Xykojen and 292 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,6692,09576,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM