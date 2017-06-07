easyWire wrote:
Record loss on the cards? Whilst we are on the subject of chants on the other thread, was anyone there at Knowsley road on that infamous night of the 'drop a goal' chant when losing 80-0? I'm shivering at the thought of that night... was it January 94? It ended Brian Johnsons tenure.
Smith already has the excuses ready with a few players out...
January 95,regal trophy match iirc, I was a young lad, for done unknown reason, I asked me dad to take us the following week, it wouldn't be that bad surely...
