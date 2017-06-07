WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A stab in the dark...

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves A stab in the dark...

 
Post a reply

A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:27 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3085
Location: newton-le-willows
Mr Smith says Will Dagger will be starting at FB against Cas. Atkins ,Brown & Russell missing through injury.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:38 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 364
-14 Cas at Evens looking like printing money

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:08 pm
scottty User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Oct 07, 2004 11:53 pm
Posts: 216
makes the decision to loan Jack Johnson out to Widnes look even more ludicrous!

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:49 pm
wire-flyer Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 12
scottty wrote:
makes the decision to loan Jack Johnson out to Widnes look even more ludicrous!


Are we within our rights to demand loan players come back early?

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:15 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8034
scottty wrote:
makes the decision to loan Jack Johnson out to Widnes look even more ludicrous!

Good decision IMO. He wouldn't have got a game here.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:19 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3065
Location: warrington
Tiz Lad wrote:
-14 Cas at Evens looking like printing money


That's insane,il be piling on if that's same on skybet.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:21 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3065
Location: warrington
Just Just looked its -16 on skybet.

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:25 pm
wolfie wales Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 169
I GIVE UP

Re: A stab in the dark...

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:43 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8034
I'll be backing Wire again.
: (
once a wire always a wire

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, AndyH, Brendinio, Bullsmad, easyWire, Gazwire, Google [Bot], HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, jj86, rubber duckie, Sandwich Wire, scottty, Smiffy27, Uncle Rico, Watford Wire, wire-flyer, wolfie wales and 301 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,5511,96576,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM