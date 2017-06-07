Made his debut on 16th January 1965, 75 appearances with 5 as substitute scoring 8 tries. Before my time but always sad when a player dies and sadder when due to general recognistion in terms of popularity/when the team was doing well they are overlooked.
I believe Shaun made his debut at prop as a 16 year old which was some going in those days. He was playing in an era when the opposition were quite prepared to dish it with a very good chance of not being punished for foul play.
A bit like Wigan in any era then......
