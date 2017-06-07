WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - R.I.P Shaun

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk R.I.P Shaun

 
Post a reply

R.I.P Shaun

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:21 pm
Mulder Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2005 3:07 pm
Posts: 447
Location: Hull
I don't if it's been mentioned on here but Shaun O'Brian died on May 31st he was a very good prop and what is more a very nice person

Re: R.I.P Shaun

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:14 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3728
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Made his debut on 16th January 1965, 75 appearances with 5 as substitute scoring 8 tries.
Before my time but always sad when a player dies and sadder when due to general recognistion in terms of popularity/when the team was doing well they are overlooked.

Re: R.I.P Shaun

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:53 pm
Mulder Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2005 3:07 pm
Posts: 447
Location: Hull
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Made his debut on 16th January 1965, 75 appearances with 5 as substitute scoring 8 tries.
Before my time but always sad when a player dies and sadder when due to general recognistion in terms of popularity/when the team was doing well they are overlooked.


I believe Shaun made his debut at prop as a 16 year old which was some going in those days. He was playing in an era when the opposition were quite prepared to dish it with a very good chance of not being punished for foul play.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Airlie Frost, Armavinit, bonaire, Carisma HFC, Chris71, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, Genehunt1973, hull2524, Jake the Peg, Keiththered, knockersbumpMKII, listener, Mulder, mwindass, oud3pstander, paintman, Raggytash, Sheephead, Touchliner, Wilde 3 and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,4931,67876,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM