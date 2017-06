Hudds away is going to be a tough game. They've hit a bit of form recently and are on the up. As long as we don't pick up a load more injuries I'd hope we have enough to beat Widnes at home, Catalan away is never easy though they've been struggling, it will be interesting to see what difference if any McNamara makes. Wire at home is always difficult whatever their form is and Leeds are back on song this year. Not an easy run in by any means, we should be aiming for at least 4 wins if we ant a shot at moving into the top 4 in the super 8's though I suspect we may fall short in that.