On paper, we have a favourable run of games coming up now. Our closest rivals for the top 4 look likely to to be dropping points running in to the Super 8's. Tricky test on Friday for us though.
Wigan: Hudds (A), Widnes (H), Catalan (A), Wire (H), Leeds (H)
Hull: Wakey (H), Cas (A), Saints (A), Leeds (A), Hudds (H)
Wakey: Hull (A), Wire (H), Cas (H), Widnes (A), Saints (H)
Saints: Salford (H), Leeds (A), Hull (H), Catalan (A), Wakefield (A)
