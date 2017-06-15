WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Wigan make top 8?

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:03 am
We've just got to look after ourselves and see what happens around us. I think we need to go all out for the cup as that is the most realistic chance of silverware. With a few bodies back I'd hope we'd be ok for the 8, after the last two losses I think the 4 could be out of reach, stranger things have happened though.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:11 pm
We are currently 7 points behind 4th spot. We also have a negative points difference, unlike all the teams above us. That's almost equivalent to another point. Wakey and Saints have two and one point's start on us respectively in the chase for 4th, and Saints have a game in hand. Seems to me we'd have to win all our remaining games, and have other results go our way, to make the 4.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:18 pm
Looking at the squad we now have available, I'd say we could still make the 4 but it will take an unbelievable run of wins and obviously a lot of other results would have to be in our favour. If we can keep a relatively healthy squad, I wouldn't write us off just yet!

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:35 pm
I'm not writing us off either, but it does look a long shot.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:12 pm
Hopefully we can throw everything in to this next few weeks before the split and reassess the situation at that point. To stand a chance I think we need to the lot before the round 23 cut off. If we get them though we could still do it as I'm sure the gap will be reduced by at least 3 or 4 points at that stage and that then starts to give you some belief and something to aim for.

Unlikely but not impossible.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:12 am
Still pretty confident about getting there, but it will rely on us getting our season back on track pretty much straight away now we've got some players back.

Leeds at home is our only game against one of the top sides before the split, so you would hope that we'll make up some ground going into the middle 8s. After that, teams will start beating each other so, provided our form is up there, we could rise up the table pretty quickly.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:48 am
On paper, we have a favourable run of games coming up now. Our closest rivals for the top 4 look likely to to be dropping points running in to the Super 8's. Tricky test on Friday for us though.

Wigan: Hudds (A), Widnes (H), Catalan (A), Wire (H), Leeds (H)

Hull: Wakey (H), Cas (A), Saints (A), Leeds (A), Hudds (H)
Wakey: Hull (A), Wire (H), Cas (H), Widnes (A), Saints (H)
Saints: Salford (H), Leeds (A), Hull (H), Catalan (A), Wakefield (A)
