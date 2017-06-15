WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Wigan make top 8?

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:03 am
Trainman Cheeky half-back
We've just got to look after ourselves and see what happens around us. I think we need to go all out for the cup as that is the most realistic chance of silverware. With a few bodies back I'd hope we'd be ok for the 8, after the last two losses I think the 4 could be out of reach, stranger things have happened though.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:11 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
We are currently 7 points behind 4th spot. We also have a negative points difference, unlike all the teams above us. That's almost equivalent to another point. Wakey and Saints have two and one point's start on us respectively in the chase for 4th, and Saints have a game in hand. Seems to me we'd have to win all our remaining games, and have other results go our way, to make the 4.
