|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 367
|
Ashton Bears wrote:
When Huddersfield beat Saints next week we will be eighth and only 3 points in front of ninth
9th place are pretty rubbish ATM though, probably the team in worst nick right now. Going away to France in a few games time will be Wigan's crunch fixture possibly. Catalans and the other bottom three do have a much worst points difference though that will act as an extra point they have to make up.
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:36 am
|
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 509
|
Worst thing you can do is beat Wire this week. I would say the winner will have less chance of making the 8.
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:17 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3407
|
AntonyGiant wrote:
Worst thing you can do is beat Wire this week. I would say the winner will have less chance of making the 8.
Give over, the double's still on!
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:59 pm
|
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5200
|
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Give over, the double's still on!
Silly as that may sound with our current state, I believe that's true if we get most of the team back and don't lose any more to new injuries! With Tomkins, Bateman, Farrell, Lockers, Gelling and Powell due this week or next, and possibly Clubb and Manfredi later on, a lot of the others who are clearly playing with knocks can get a much needed breather.
|
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:11 am
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12317
|
Geoff wrote:
Silly as that may sound with our current state, I believe that's true if we get most of the team back and don't lose any more to new injuries! With Tomkins, Bateman, Farrell, Lockers, Gelling and Powell due this week or next, and possibly Clubb and Manfredi later on, a lot of the others who are clearly playing with knocks can get a much needed breather.
I think we would need to go on a 12 game unbeaten streak to make the top 4 now unfortunately, and even then it would be close. The season now is all about avoiding the middle 8s and maybe an outside chance of the challenge cup
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:25 am
|
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5200
|
Grimmy wrote:
I think we would need to go on a 12 game unbeaten streak to make the top 4 now unfortunately, and even then it would be close. The season now is all about avoiding the middle 8s and maybe an outside chance of the challenge cup
"Mission Impossible"? We've done it before...
|
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:53 am
|
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 790
Location: Around the three Sisters
|
Geoff wrote:
"Mission Impossible"? We've done it before...
Not this time concentrate on the cup and top 8.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:43 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5871
Location: Still at the top
|
To win the SL this year would be an even greater achievement than last year and I still think we only need to finish 4th and the playoffs / GF would look after themselves. There's a chance for the team to make legends of themselves if they can go on a run, I feel we'll come up just short though. We just need to start f***ing winning again!
|
21 - 19 - 4
Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions
Swearing harms children
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:18 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20939
Location: WIGAN
|
AntonyGiant wrote:
Worst thing you can do is beat Wire this week. I would say the winner will have less chance of making the 8.
The 8 means zero to us if we're not in the top 4 and with that looking unlikely, this becomes our only chance of a trophy so it's as far away from the worst thing we could do as is possible.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5871
Location: Still at the top
|
Hilariously we are still 3rd favourites for the GF behind Cas and Leeds. Looking at the fixture lists, the next 3-4 rounds look like a mini round robin for all of the teams above us. Which could work in our favour with them all taking points off each other. Hudds, Widnes, Catalan needs to be 3 wins.
|
21 - 19 - 4
Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions
Swearing harms children
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Bing [Bot], ChrisA, exiled Warrior, Froggy, Google [Bot], hengirl, Millikenised, Orrell Lad, The Whiffy Kipper, Ziggy Stardust and 154 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|