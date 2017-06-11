WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Wigan make top 8?

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:10 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 367
Ashton Bears wrote:
When Huddersfield beat Saints next week we will be eighth and only 3 points in front of ninth


9th place are pretty rubbish ATM though, probably the team in worst nick right now. Going away to France in a few games time will be Wigan's crunch fixture possibly. Catalans and the other bottom three do have a much worst points difference though that will act as an extra point they have to make up.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:36 am
AntonyGiant Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 509
Worst thing you can do is beat Wire this week. I would say the winner will have less chance of making the 8.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:17 am
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3407
AntonyGiant wrote:
Worst thing you can do is beat Wire this week. I would say the winner will have less chance of making the 8.

Give over, the double's still on!

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:59 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5200
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Give over, the double's still on!


Silly as that may sound with our current state, I believe that's true if we get most of the team back and don't lose any more to new injuries! With Tomkins, Bateman, Farrell, Lockers, Gelling and Powell due this week or next, and possibly Clubb and Manfredi later on, a lot of the others who are clearly playing with knocks can get a much needed breather.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:11 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12317
Geoff wrote:
Silly as that may sound with our current state, I believe that's true if we get most of the team back and don't lose any more to new injuries! With Tomkins, Bateman, Farrell, Lockers, Gelling and Powell due this week or next, and possibly Clubb and Manfredi later on, a lot of the others who are clearly playing with knocks can get a much needed breather.

I think we would need to go on a 12 game unbeaten streak to make the top 4 now unfortunately, and even then it would be close. The season now is all about avoiding the middle 8s and maybe an outside chance of the challenge cup
Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:25 am
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5200
Grimmy wrote:
I think we would need to go on a 12 game unbeaten streak to make the top 4 now unfortunately, and even then it would be close. The season now is all about avoiding the middle 8s and maybe an outside chance of the challenge cup


"Mission Impossible"? We've done it before... :CROWN:

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:53 am
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 790
Location: Around the three Sisters
Geoff wrote:
"Mission Impossible"? We've done it before... :CROWN:


Not this time concentrate on the cup and top 8.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:43 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5871
Location: Still at the top
To win the SL this year would be an even greater achievement than last year and I still think we only need to finish 4th and the playoffs / GF would look after themselves. There's a chance for the team to make legends of themselves if they can go on a run, I feel we'll come up just short though. We just need to start f***ing winning again!
Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:18 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20939
Location: WIGAN
AntonyGiant wrote:
Worst thing you can do is beat Wire this week. I would say the winner will have less chance of making the 8.



The 8 means zero to us if we're not in the top 4 and with that looking unlikely, this becomes our only chance of a trophy so it's as far away from the worst thing we could do as is possible.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:02 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5871
Location: Still at the top
Hilariously we are still 3rd favourites for the GF behind Cas and Leeds. Looking at the fixture lists, the next 3-4 rounds look like a mini round robin for all of the teams above us. Which could work in our favour with them all taking points off each other. Hudds, Widnes, Catalan needs to be 3 wins.
