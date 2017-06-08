|
Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm
Posts: 3759
Location: The Barton Arms
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
We will finish 9th, bringing about the clean out that the club needs, New Coach will bring in some great players and we will win CC, LLS & GF in 2018, Jarrod Croker will replace Sam Tomkins as number one Marque signing and sort out our kicking and centre play
Thought i recognised you
welcome back..
|
What's the rumpus, Tom?
Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".
Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines...
Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:29 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12310
|
tugglesf78 wrote:
Thought i recognised you
welcome back..
aka Baked Bean Boogie aka Mustard Tiger.....
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:33 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3404
|
Grimmy wrote:
aka Baked Bean Boogie aka Mustard Tiger.....
Was he also Pacific at one time?
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:25 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5364
|
He's had more usernames than step-dads that fella.
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:14 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 44
|
Grimmy wrote:
aka Baked Bean Boogie aka Mustard Tiger.....
aka none of the above
|
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:15 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 44
|
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Was he also Pacific at one time?
No, i have only ever had one other account on here and that was in 2007
|
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:24 pm
|
P-J
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1583
|
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:25 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 745
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Allez, apollosghost, Backwoodsman, Bad Leg Strikes, Bombed Out, Budgiezilla, ChrisA, chunkyhugo, CobraCraig, drdnght, eric35, Froggy, GansonTheClown, GeoffRoebuck, glow, gulfcoast_highwayman, hatty, Iamlegend, Jack Kerley, jj86, JonnoTheGreat, lionarmour87, MadDogg, Major Tom, MR FRISK, Mr Partridge, NickyKiss, nohalfbacks, nottinghamtiger, oooh Gravy!, Pie Eyed, Pieman, poppys mum, proper-shaped-balls, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Robbo, smokinjoe, steadygetyerboots-on, TF and the wire, the wrestler, TrevorGrice, warrior1872, WARRIOR5, WARRIORCRAIG, Wigan RLFC, Wilde 3, Wire200#, Ziggy Stardust and 624 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|