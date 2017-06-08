We will finish 9th, bringing about the clean out that the club needs, New Coach will bring in some great players and we will win CC, LLS & GF in 2018, Jarrod Croker will replace Sam Tomkins as number one Marque signing and sort out our kicking and centre play

What's the rumpus, Tom?



Pemps wrote: I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".



Wigan Peer wrote: I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines...





Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm

To keep her from the howlin' winds.