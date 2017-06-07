Top 4 is not out of reach yet, the next month will be key for me, need some points on the board and with teams above us in the table playing each other in the next few weeks it would be a good time to start closing the gap (easier said than done)



I would hope we would have plenty in the tank and more come the "business end" with quite a few players missing good chunks of the season. If we get players back and staying fit, we SHOULD finish the year very strong, just hope we haven't given ourselves too much to do.