WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Wigan make top 8?

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Will Wigan make top 8?

 
Post a reply

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:10 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5866
Location: Still at the top
Just a few weeks ago I was still very confident of lifting the big one. But getting pipped at Saints, collapsing v Wakey and putting in a rotten performance at Hull has put a huge dent in our chances.

I think top 4 is now 50/50 but if we make the top 4 we'll win the GF IMO. A fully fit Wigan are still the best team in the league when it comes down to the pressure of the playoffs and grinding out the big wins.

So the motivation to start picking points up asap is there for the taking, we just need to remember how to win.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:07 pm
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 265
Wigan are actually still second favourites for the grand final!cant believe that.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:12 pm
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 743
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Six more points should see us safe in the top 8, lose on Thursday though and those 6 pts will look an awful long way off.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:27 pm
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 124
Top 8 yes but no to the GF,id go as far to say Cas and maybe Salford unless they absolutly collapse in the next 7 weeks or so are certs for the semi final at least given the points carry over.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:40 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 42
We will finish 9th, bringing about the clean out that the club needs, New Coach will bring in some great players and we will win CC, LLS & GF in 2018, Jarrod Croker will replace Sam Tomkins as number one Marque signing and sort out our kicking and centre play
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:52 am
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 203
Location: Dubai
Why not try to finish 9th or below? Imagine the fantastic crowds we could get for the middle 8's with Warrington-Widnes-Wigan round robin games. All we need to do is get Saints on board and it's a winner.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:15 am
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 540
Providing we get a few troops back (and keep them back) I think we'll finish 5th, maybe 6th. We've then got 7 games for a shot at the top 4. I don't think the top 4 is out of reach however if we do make it we'll likely not have enough left in the tank for a GF.

Looking down neither is it inconceivable that we end up in the middle 8's but I think we have enough to avoid that.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:15 pm
Chris_H User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 26, 2009 12:39 pm
Posts: 61
Location: Wigan
Top 4 is not out of reach yet, the next month will be key for me, need some points on the board and with teams above us in the table playing each other in the next few weeks it would be a good time to start closing the gap (easier said than done)

I would hope we would have plenty in the tank and more come the "business end" with quite a few players missing good chunks of the season. If we get players back and staying fit, we SHOULD finish the year very strong, just hope we haven't given ourselves too much to do.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:40 pm
King Johns II User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 6:34 pm
Posts: 462
Location: WIGANER WORKING IN WARRINGTON :-(
I think we will finish 5th and then make the Top 4 with winning majority of the games in the Super 8's

Think by the second week in July after Catalan away things will look different.

Re: Will Wigan make top 8?

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:47 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30144
Our next five fixtures are against the bottom five in the league table. The teams above us all have to play each other, a lot can change in the next few weeks.

We've just got to put in as many wins as possible and the table will take care of itself.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Chris_H, Froggy, King Johns II, moyleismint, Mr Partridge, PurpleCheeseWarrior, S_Riley, shadrack, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, warrior1872, WF Rhino and 206 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,9692,00076,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM