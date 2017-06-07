Just a few weeks ago I was still very confident of lifting the big one. But getting pipped at Saints, collapsing v Wakey and putting in a rotten performance at Hull has put a huge dent in our chances.



I think top 4 is now 50/50 but if we make the top 4 we'll win the GF IMO. A fully fit Wigan are still the best team in the league when it comes down to the pressure of the playoffs and grinding out the big wins.



So the motivation to start picking points up asap is there for the taking, we just need to remember how to win.