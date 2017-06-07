After starting the season really good and winning the world club challenge Wigan seemed to have gone down hill badly this past 8 weeks or so. I am seriously worried about our chances against Leigh! If lockers and sam etc was back and escare and flower did not get injured we would hammer Leigh by about 30-40 points tommorow but with lockers missing the team TOTALLY looks like a really poor side! Wane said that Sam Gelling and Bateman would be back for the Leigh game. I think he is resting players for the top 8s but it could all backfire if we lose all remianing games.