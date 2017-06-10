Maximus007 wrote: Unchanged squad again for this one....



Who will he drop in the side to fit Fage back in? I think maybe Swifty. Let him have a break out of the firing line, his confidence is low and making to many mistakes this season, just let him have a game or two off and give lomax a run at the back and tommy a run on the wing with Grace on the other.

Sorry to quote myself but good to see Holbrook making the right calls on Friday and dropping Swifty and moving Lomax to full back and Tommy on the wing. It was obvious to us all what to do but good to see he got the balls to do it. Again a lot of our attack came down the left and it did bring the points but I would like us to develop and bring some more stuff down the right for Tommy to work off. Compared to Grace and Percy Tommy was doing the donkey work out on the right. Good to see Morgan score, I think he playing better now than he was earlier in the season.