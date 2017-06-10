WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Vs Widnes

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 4:42 pm
redex113 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 618
Barba full back Lomax scrum half.
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:16 pm
Maximus007 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 26
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
Maximus007 wrote:
Unchanged squad again for this one....

Who will he drop in the side to fit Fage back in? I think maybe Swifty. Let him have a break out of the firing line, his confidence is low and making to many mistakes this season, just let him have a game or two off and give lomax a run at the back and tommy a run on the wing with Grace on the other.


Sorry to quote myself but good to see Holbrook making the right calls on Friday and dropping Swifty and moving Lomax to full back and Tommy on the wing. It was obvious to us all what to do but good to see he got the balls to do it. Again a lot of our attack came down the left and it did bring the points but I would like us to develop and bring some more stuff down the right for Tommy to work off. Compared to Grace and Percy Tommy was doing the donkey work out on the right. Good to see Morgan score, I think he playing better now than he was earlier in the season.
Hey everyone, please check out my St Helens Fan Channel on You Tube via the following link , cheers :-)
