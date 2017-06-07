Maximus007

Unchanged squad again for this one....



Unchanged squad again for this one....

Who will he drop in the side to fit Fage back in? I think maybe Swifty. Let him have a break out of the firing line, his confidence is low and making to many mistakes this season, just let him have a game or two off and give lomax a run at the back and tommy a run on the wing with Grace on the other.

Maximus007 wrote: Unchanged squad again for this one....



Who will he drop in the side to fit Fage back in? I think maybe Swifty. Let him have a break out of the firing line, his confidence is low and making to many mistakes this season, just let him have a game or two off and give lomax a run at the back and tommy a run on the wing with Grace on the other.



Has to be. I'd have dropped Swift regardless of whether Lomax was back, but seeing as though he is and we can move Tommy to the wing, it's an absolute no brainer.



Has to be. I'd have dropped Swift regardless of whether Lomax was back, but seeing as though he is and we can move Tommy to the wing, it's an absolute no brainer.

If he drops Grace, I may well explode.

Has to be. I'd have dropped Swift regardless of whether Lomax was back, but seeing as though he is and we can move Tommy to the wing, it's an absolute no brainer.

If he drops Grace, I may well explode.



If he drops Grace, I may well explode.



What happens when Barba finally arrives? does he play in his preferred spot of Full back or play in the halves or the centres? who would you drop? Yeah there will be injuries etc along the way but if all fit who in, who out? I think maybe Lomax out and Barba in.....

What happens when Barba finally arrives? does he play in his preferred spot of Full back or play in the halves or the centres? who would you drop? Yeah there will be injuries etc along the way but if all fit who in, who out? I think maybe Lomax out and Barba in.....



I think he's going to play fullback. He's one of the best fullbacks in the world..





St pete wrote: I think he's going to play fullback. He's one of the best fullbacks in the world..





How bad is Matty smith? I can't think of a worse 7 we've had in the super league era. Can't take line on, no running game, poor game management, poor defence and his kicking game is terrible. He must be worried about his position.















I'm out of the country at the moment couldn't get a commentary. Did Danny Richardson get any game time ?.

I'm out of the country at the moment couldn't get a commentary. Did Danny Richardson get any game time ?.



About 15 mins at the end. Fages went to 9 and Roby come off.



About 15 mins at the end. Fages went to 9 and Roby come off.

Lomax showed just how good he visited last night in attack. His out the back is very good and probably our biggest threat in attack. He was little rusty And passes wasn't crisp at times but that's because he's been out so long. It's a shame this lad has no luck with injuries. He's lucky his knees ain't gone from Whitley attacking the knees in a cannonball tackle.



St pete wrote:



How bad is Matty smith? I can't think of a worse 7 we've had in the super league era. Can't take line on, no running game, poor game management, poor defence and his kicking game is terrible. He must be worried about his position.





I,ve been very critical of Matty this year, however last night his passing and organisation was an improvement of late, Holbrook needs a bit of time to work with him or alternatively introduce Richardson as per last night. Also Widnes were going for Matty with late tackles on his kicking at the end of the set, think he got 2 nasty head shots.

Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. St pete

I,ve been very critical of Matty this year, however last night his passing and organisation was an improvement of late, Holbrook needs a bit of time to work with him or alternatively introduce Richardson as per last night. Also Widnes were going for Matty with late tackles on his kicking at the end of the set, think he got 2 nasty head shots.



I think he's the worst 7 we've had in super league era. No pace, no attack, basic passes, no flair, weak in defence and his kicking game as shocked me how poor it is.



I think he's the worst 7 we've had in super league era. No pace, no attack, basic passes, no flair, weak in defence and his kicking game as shocked me how poor it is.

I don't think Holbrook can do anything with Matty smith as he's just not good enough . I Could hear loads of sighs every time he did pass or kick. No wonder our attack been so bad



St pete wrote: I think he's the worst 7 we've had in super league era. No pace, no attack, basic passes, no flair, weak in defence and his kicking game as shocked me how poor it is.



I don't think Holbrook can do anything with Matty smith as he's just not good enough . I Could hear loads of sighs every time he did pass or kick. No wonder our attack been so bad



I think he is one of the worst scrum halfs at the club for the past 50 years but we are stuck with him for 3 seasons and Holbrook has got to find a way to negate his shortfalls. He's not going to attack the line or have creative passing skills, so he's got to be an organiser and have a kicking game with Fages, Barba and Lomax the main pivots.

I think he is one of the worst scrum halfs at the club for the past 50 years but we are stuck with him for 3 seasons and Holbrook has got to find a way to negate his shortfalls. He's not going to attack the line or have creative passing skills, so he's got to be an organiser and have a kicking game with Fages, Barba and Lomax the main pivots.

We are almost willing to let Matty have a minor injury to see how Richardson could get 3 or 4 games to see how it shapes the team, the game is well short of 7's, the goons are also struggling with Lulu and the wire are similar. Its obvious the top 4 teams at the moment have some of the best half backs in super league and Saints, Wigan and Warrington are where they are because of it.

Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming. St pete

Judder Man wrote: I think he is one of the worst scrum halfs at the club for the past 50 years but we are stuck with him for 3 seasons and Holbrook has got to find a way to negate his shortfalls. He's not going to attack the line or have creative passing skills, so he's got to be an organiser and have a kicking game with Fages, Barba and Lomax the main pivots.

We are almost willing to let Matty have a minor injury to see how Richardson could get 3 or 4 games to see how it shapes the team, the game is well short of 7's, the goons are also struggling with Lulu and the wire are similar. Its obvious the top 4 teams at the moment have some of the best half backs in super league and Saints, Wigan and Warrington are where they are because of it.



But he's hindering the team he's that poor. I wasn't happy when we signed him but willing to give him a go as he's at his home town club etc. I was willing to give him time when back from his leg break but he's had Enough time. He's just a very very poor 7 and no other way to describe him. KC wants shooting for bringing him in on 3yr deal.



Richardson struggled early in the season but I honestly don't think he's any worse than Smith.



We are in dire need of a good 7 or we not going to do anything. Theo isn't the organising halfback but he's real threat with ball in hand it's just a shame we don't have a good 7 with him. Theo Fages had decent little spell at 9 last night as well.



But he's hindering the team he's that poor. I wasn't happy when we signed him but willing to give him a go as he's at his home town club etc. I was willing to give him time when back from his leg break but he's had Enough time. He's just a very very poor 7 and no other way to describe him. KC wants shooting for bringing him in on 3yr deal.

Richardson struggled early in the season but I honestly don't think he's any worse than Smith.

We are in dire need of a good 7 or we not going to do anything. Theo isn't the organising halfback but he's real threat with ball in hand it's just a shame we don't have a good 7 with him. Theo Fages had decent little spell at 9 last night as well.

I think Ryan Morgan has really come on the last 5 weeks. I was very critical of him as of knew was better than he was showing but he's definitely improved recently. In fact the backs have been much better with ball in hand . Both centres are running threats, Tommy is now beating men, Grace scares teams with his pace, Jonny lomax is quality as we know and Theo a threat.



