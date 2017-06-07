St pete wrote: I think he's the worst 7 we've had in super league era. No pace, no attack, basic passes, no flair, weak in defence and his kicking game as shocked me how poor it is.



I don't think Holbrook can do anything with Matty smith as he's just not good enough . I Could hear loads of sighs every time he did pass or kick. No wonder our attack been so bad

I think he is one of the worst scrum halfs at the club for the past 50 years but we are stuck with him for 3 seasons and Holbrook has got to find a way to negate his shortfalls. He's not going to attack the line or have creative passing skills, so he's got to be an organiser and have a kicking game with Fages, Barba and Lomax the main pivots.We are almost willing to let Matty have a minor injury to see how Richardson could get 3 or 4 games to see how it shapes the team, the game is well short of 7's, the goons are also struggling with Lulu and the wire are similar. Its obvious the top 4 teams at the moment have some of the best half backs in super league and Saints, Wigan and Warrington are where they are because of it.