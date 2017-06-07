Judder Man wrote: I,ve been very critical of Matty this year, however last night his passing and organisation was an improvement of late, Holbrook needs a bit of time to work with him or alternatively introduce Richardson as per last night. Also Widnes were going for Matty with late tackles on his kicking at the end of the set, think he got 2 nasty head shots.

I think he's the worst 7 we've had in super league era. No pace, no attack, basic passes, no flair, weak in defence and his kicking game as shocked me how poor it is.I don't think Holbrook can do anything with Matty smith as he's just not good enough . I Could hear loads of sighs every time he did pass or kick. No wonder our attack been so bad