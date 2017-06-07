WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Vs Widnes

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Saints Vs Widnes

 
Post a reply

Saints Vs Widnes

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:01 pm
Maximus007 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 25
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
Unchanged squad again for this one....

Who will he drop in the side to fit Fage back in? I think maybe Swifty. Let him have a break out of the firing line, his confidence is low and making to many mistakes this season, just let him have a game or two off and give lomax a run at the back and tommy a run on the wing with Grace on the other.
Hey everyone, please check out my St Helens Fan Channel on You Tube via the following link , cheers :-)https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI_5SF ... 86Efh9zCpQ

Re: Saints Vs Widnes

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:09 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27652
Location: Warrington
Maximus007 wrote:
Unchanged squad again for this one....

Who will he drop in the side to fit Fage back in? I think maybe Swifty. Let him have a break out of the firing line, his confidence is low and making to many mistakes this season, just let him have a game or two off and give lomax a run at the back and tommy a run on the wing with Grace on the other.


Has to be. I'd have dropped Swift regardless of whether Lomax was back, but seeing as though he is and we can move Tommy to the wing, it's an absolute no brainer.

If he drops Grace, I may well explode.

Re: Saints Vs Widnes

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:15 pm
Maximus007 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 25
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
Saddened! wrote:
Has to be. I'd have dropped Swift regardless of whether Lomax was back, but seeing as though he is and we can move Tommy to the wing, it's an absolute no brainer.

If he drops Grace, I may well explode.


What happens when Barba finally arrives? does he play in his preferred spot of Full back or play in the halves or the centres? who would you drop? Yeah there will be injuries etc along the way but if all fit who in, who out? I think maybe Lomax out and Barba in.....
Hey everyone, please check out my St Helens Fan Channel on You Tube via the following link , cheers :-)https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI_5SF ... 86Efh9zCpQ

Re: Saints Vs Widnes

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:11 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16878
Maximus007 wrote:
What happens when Barba finally arrives? does he play in his preferred spot of Full back or play in the halves or the centres? who would you drop? Yeah there will be injuries etc along the way but if all fit who in, who out? I think maybe Lomax out and Barba in.....


I think he's going to play fullback. He's one of the best fullbacks in the world..


How bad is Matty smith? I can't think of a worse 7 we've had in the super league era. Can't take line on, no running game, poor game management, poor defence and his kicking game is terrible. He must be worried about his position.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Saints Vs Widnes

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 5:47 am
wirefox Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 6:24 pm
Posts: 380
St pete wrote:
I think he's going to play fullback. He's one of the best fullbacks in the world..


How bad is Matty smith? I can't think of a worse 7 we've had in the super league era. Can't take line on, no running game, poor game management, poor defence and his kicking game is terrible. He must be worried about his position.








I'm out of the country at the moment couldn't get a commentary. Did Danny Richardson get any game time ?.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: wirefox and 19 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,582,90790176,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
 > Sat : 19:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM