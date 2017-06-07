Unchanged squad again for this one....
Who will he drop in the side to fit Fage back in? I think maybe Swifty. Let him have a break out of the firing line, his confidence is low and making to many mistakes this season, just let him have a game or two off and give lomax a run at the back and tommy a run on the wing with Grace on the other.
Who will he drop in the side to fit Fage back in? I think maybe Swifty. Let him have a break out of the firing line, his confidence is low and making to many mistakes this season, just let him have a game or two off and give lomax a run at the back and tommy a run on the wing with Grace on the other.