Saddened! wrote: Has to be. I'd have dropped Swift regardless of whether Lomax was back, but seeing as though he is and we can move Tommy to the wing, it's an absolute no brainer.



If he drops Grace, I may well explode.

What happens when Barba finally arrives? does he play in his preferred spot of Full back or play in the halves or the centres? who would you drop? Yeah there will be injuries etc along the way but if all fit who in, who out? I think maybe Lomax out and Barba in.....